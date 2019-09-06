Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80.59 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80.59 ($1.05), 17,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.75 ($1.04).

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRKS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective (down from GBX 135 ($1.76)) on shares of Works co uk in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Works co uk from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Works co uk alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 41.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Works co uk’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Works co uk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.63%.

In other Works co uk news, insider Harry Morley purchased 15,500 shares of Works co uk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,695 ($13,974.91).

Works co uk Company Profile (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Works co uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Works co uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.