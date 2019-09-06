WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Noven Financial Group Inc.

Noven Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. WP Carey comprises about 0.4% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 51.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WP Carey by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in WP Carey by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WP Carey stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 362,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,463. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.46. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

