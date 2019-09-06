Wright Medical Group (OTCMKTS:GCVRZ) Trading Down 1.7%

Wright Medical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:GCVRZ)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, 158 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 119,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCVRZ)

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.