Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $136.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.46. The stock had a trading volume of 149,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.05. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 27.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

