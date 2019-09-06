X Financial (NYSE:XYF) & CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Head-To-Head Contrast

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X Financial and CNFinance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $514.96 million 0.78 $128.44 million N/A N/A CNFinance $622.68 million 0.52 $130.08 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for X Financial and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

X Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CNFinance does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 29.18% 26.58% 17.87% CNFinance 18.53% 22.19% 4.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

X Financial beats CNFinance on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

