Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Yandex by 19.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yandex during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. HSBC set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,077. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

