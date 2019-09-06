Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 946,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,588. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. Yext’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yext will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $92,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,151,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,228.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,363 shares of company stock worth $13,724,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Yext by 26.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after buying an additional 1,421,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Yext by 25.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after buying an additional 658,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Yext by 15.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,748,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,938,000 after buying an additional 512,935 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

