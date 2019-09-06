Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Angela Ai Sells 13,477 Shares of Stock

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 37,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $48.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Yum China by 3.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 18.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

