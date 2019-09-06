Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.59. Evergy reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evergy.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,259,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,051,000 after buying an additional 539,149 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,478,000 after buying an additional 1,246,803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,616,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,800,000 after buying an additional 212,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,682,000 after buying an additional 276,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.28. 51,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,589. Evergy has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $66.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.