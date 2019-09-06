Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.61. Rev Group posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.44 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on REVG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rev Group to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rev Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rev Group by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rev Group by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Rev Group by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rev Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

NYSE:REVG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.73. 7,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.98. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

