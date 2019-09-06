Zacks: Analysts Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 942,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $153,075 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 522,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,689. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.25. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

