Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for C&J Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.16). C&J Energy Services posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C&J Energy Services.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $501.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.43 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

CJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after buying an additional 1,051,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,017,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $9,679,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,251,000.

Shares of CJ stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 449,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,109. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. C&J Energy Services has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.41.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

