Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aevi Genomic Medicine’s earnings. Aevi Genomic Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aevi Genomic Medicine will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

GNMX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,670. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.72. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

