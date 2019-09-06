Zacks: Brokerages Set $6.00 Target Price for LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSI Industries an industry rank of 246 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 58.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 434,017 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,043,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 933,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 70,891 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 95,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,839. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

