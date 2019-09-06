Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nidec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

NJDCY opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. Nidec has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

