Zacks Investment Research Lowers Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

DQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

NYSE:DQ opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

