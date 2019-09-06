Zacks Investment Research Lowers JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat PLC provides an online and mobile market place for takeaway food. The company allows consumers to access menu of the takeaway restaurants through the JUST EAT platform. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JSTTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSTTY opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

