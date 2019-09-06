Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEWR. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of New Relic to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $125.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Relic has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.77 and a beta of 0.96.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $367,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $252,631.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,736.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,961,372. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in New Relic by 7,220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,220,000 after buying an additional 4,768,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,880,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,970,000 after buying an additional 87,904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in New Relic by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,177,000 after buying an additional 300,484 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,495,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 23.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,987,000 after purchasing an additional 241,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

