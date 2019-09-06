Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Down 14.1%

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s share price traded down 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.70, 7,857,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,216% from the average session volume of 339,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Zafgen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $0.78 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zafgen Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zafgen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zafgen by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zafgen by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zafgen by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zafgen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 971,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

