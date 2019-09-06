Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have commented on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Zagg stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,832. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zagg has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zagg will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Zagg during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Zagg by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 281,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in Zagg by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 255,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zagg by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zagg by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 369,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 188,051 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

