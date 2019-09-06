ZB (ZB) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. ZB has a market cap of $156.05 million and $75.74 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, ZB has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00210503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.01235851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00084243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

