Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given a $57.00 Price Target at Stephens

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) received a $57.00 price target from analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.44. 323,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,334. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.11 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,914.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 376.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

