Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given a $140.00 Price Target at Argus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) has been given a $140.00 target price by Argus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,520. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average is $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,232 shares of company stock worth $4,310,371. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $133,113,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,239,000 after acquiring an additional 882,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,486,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,759,000 after acquiring an additional 795,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,801,000 after acquiring an additional 785,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

