Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $587-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.49 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.18-0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,114. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.87.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $79.63 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.97.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.