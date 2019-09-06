Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 335 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 335 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZURN. HSBC set a CHF 355 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 350 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 370 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 315 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 348.13.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

