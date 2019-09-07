-$0.01 EPS Expected for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. IMPINJ reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

IMPINJ stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 190,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,599. The company has a market capitalization of $765.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 2.71. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,200 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 35,714 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,340,703.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,476.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 61.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 304,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 198.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 130,719 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

