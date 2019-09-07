$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. AK Steel reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. AK Steel had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. AK Steel’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKS shares. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AK Steel in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price objective on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

NYSE AKS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.28. 8,601,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. AK Steel has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $724.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 233,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 120,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

