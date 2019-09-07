-$0.06 EPS Expected for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Franks International posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franks International.

Get Franks International alerts:

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,515,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,469,339.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 1,122,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $4,926,330.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,642,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,083.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,694,407 shares of company stock valued at $11,976,726 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franks International by 30.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franks International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Franks International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Franks International by 23.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franks International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franks International stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.40. 852,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,591. The stock has a market cap of $982.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franks International has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Read More: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franks International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.