-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 96.96% and a negative net margin of 3,974.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million.

KDMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 134.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 688,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

