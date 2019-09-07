$0.27 EPS Expected for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,663,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,478,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,540,585.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller acquired 4,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,660 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 127,758 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 508.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $255,000. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 107,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

