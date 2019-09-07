$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.33. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.48 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Longbow Research decreased their target price on MarineMax from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

In other MarineMax news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at $444,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 753.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 100,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,939. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.