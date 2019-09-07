-$0.62 EPS Expected for Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.48). Neon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neon Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NTGN stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,306,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. Neon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

