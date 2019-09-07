$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Telephone & Data Systems also reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. 452,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,202. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In related news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $87,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,435. 14.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,029,000 after buying an additional 227,087 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 533,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 51,406 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 9.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 126,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

