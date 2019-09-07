$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Ingersoll-Rand posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 191.7% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 33.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at $6,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.60. The company had a trading volume of 920,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,821. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

