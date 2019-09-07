$12.28 Million in Sales Expected for MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) to announce sales of $12.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.24 million. MorphoSys reported sales of $63.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full-year sales of $77.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.32 million to $79.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $150.89 million, with estimates ranging from $99.68 million to $188.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MorphoSys.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million.

NYSE:MOR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. 8,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,563. MorphoSys has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $31.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

