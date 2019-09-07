12,930 Shares in Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Celcuity by 13,655.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celcuity by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.26 and a current ratio of 25.25. Celcuity Inc has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Celcuity Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

