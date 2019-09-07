$134.85 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce sales of $134.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.20 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $153.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $545.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $539.70 million to $550.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $618.02 million, with estimates ranging from $575.50 million to $660.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTI. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. 1,370,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $637.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.96.

In related news, insider David M. Bump sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $58,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,653.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $406,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 276,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,049 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 451,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,335,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after buying an additional 446,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,253,000 after buying an additional 394,943 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 329,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

