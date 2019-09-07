19,163 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 947,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 92,834 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,739,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,848,000 after buying an additional 507,493 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PTLC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $31.07. 420,198 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01.

