$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the lowest is $2.62 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $10.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.29.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $241,319.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,509.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.73. 407,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,380. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $314.14 and a 52-week high of $414.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.87.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

