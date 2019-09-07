$2.84 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $3.06. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.54 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

AYI traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,293. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $173.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day moving average is $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

