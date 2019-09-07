21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 5.8%

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) shares were up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.41, approximately 315,434 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 392,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNET shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $940.92 million, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $129.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.40 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

