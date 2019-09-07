$30.39 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to post $30.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.86 million and the lowest is $27.92 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $24.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $139.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.04 million to $145.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $160.93 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $162.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

ASC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 130,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,661. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $209.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 591.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

