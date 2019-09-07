43,873 Shares in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Altra Industrial Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $123,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $76,617,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $39,733,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $34,320,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $17,662,000.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIMC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 160,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,030. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.01 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

