$55.60 Million in Sales Expected for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to announce sales of $55.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year sales of $220.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $243.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $253.95 million, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $295.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

SNDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks cut SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ SNDE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,550. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.