$73.05 Million in Sales Expected for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) will report sales of $73.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $73.10 million. National Bank reported sales of $67.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Bank will report full year sales of $287.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.55 million to $288.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $305.34 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $308.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Bank.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

National Bank stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.15. 57,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National Bank has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $40.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in National Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 424,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 294,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the second quarter valued at $16,313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 102.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

