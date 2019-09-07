$8.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.16. Biogen reported earnings per share of $7.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $32.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.55 to $34.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $32.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.34 to $36.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

Biogen stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.57. 977,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $358.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Biogen by 70.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,141,000 after purchasing an additional 647,141 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 48.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth $421,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.