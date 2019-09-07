80,230 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.01. 11,906,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,065,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. Santander raised Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Charter Equity raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

