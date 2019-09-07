8,095 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. 526,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,542. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $32.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.