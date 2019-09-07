888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 218.33 ($2.85).

888 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 888 Holdings Public to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of 888 Holdings Public to an “add” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $594.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. 888 Holdings Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.70 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.40 ($3.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.50.

About 888 Holdings Public

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

