ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ABCAM PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $19.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.

About ABCAM PLC/ADR

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

